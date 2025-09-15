Kera Capital Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo stock opened at $147.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Masimo Corporation has a 12-month low of $111.03 and a 12-month high of $194.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average is $159.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,244.20. The trade was a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

