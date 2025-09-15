Kera Capital Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,258. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $112.24 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.