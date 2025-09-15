Kera Capital Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $303.81 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $304.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

