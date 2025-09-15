Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG opened at $84.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.13. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

