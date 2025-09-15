Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 966.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PPG opened at $110.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.78 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.