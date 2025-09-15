Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.3%

GEV stock opened at $625.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $608.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.09. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.01 and a twelve month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.