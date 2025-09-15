Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,670 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 519.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $3,569,011.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,217,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,975,735.82. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.32 per share, with a total value of $109,762.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,171.60. This trade represents a 21.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.37%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

