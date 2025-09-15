Kera Capital Partners Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Kera Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $384,606,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 66.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,916,000 after buying an additional 1,096,619 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35,500.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,406,000 after buying an additional 446,946 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 59.0% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 821,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,991,000 after buying an additional 304,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $91,014,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESS opened at $267.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.33.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.41.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

