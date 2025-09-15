Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 722 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after purchasing an additional 397,458 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,347,400,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after purchasing an additional 400,514 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $902,597,000 after purchasing an additional 667,763 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $319.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $14,045,061. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

