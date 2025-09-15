Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after buying an additional 71,740 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

WFC stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $51.75 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $260.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

