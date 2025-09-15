Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 45.8% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 142.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $170.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.