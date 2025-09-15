Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 51.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $195,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,444. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $91.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $971.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

