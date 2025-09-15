Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,529 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,548,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,145,000 after purchasing an additional 728,177 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

NASDAQ ON opened at $48.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

