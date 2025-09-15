Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $228.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

