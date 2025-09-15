Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 643,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 333,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.62.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
