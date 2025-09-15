Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Koppers worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 112.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Koppers by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 21,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Koppers by 19.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 758,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 125,799 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Koppers from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). Koppers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 0.76%.The business had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Koppers

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.