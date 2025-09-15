Lennar Corporation $LEN Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,880 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Zacks Research raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

Lennar Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of LEN stock opened at $137.19 on Monday. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $193.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%.The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.