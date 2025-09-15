London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8,632 ($117.04) and last traded at GBX 8,722 ($118.26), with a volume of 5219146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,632 ($117.04).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSEG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £130 to £132 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a £132 price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £127 to £128 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £130.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,695.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,796.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is £107.20.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 208.90 earnings per share for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 2.92%. On average, analysts expect that London Stock Exchange Group plc will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

London Stock Exchange Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,413 per share, for a total transaction of £141,195. Also, insider Michel-Alain Proch acquired 5,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,340 per share, for a total transaction of £531,072.40. Insiders purchased 9,186 shares of company stock valued at $86,030,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.