Materion Corporation $MTRN Stock Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,124 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Materion worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Materion in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 722.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 19.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $315,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,243.92. This represents a 22.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Mohan Reddy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $121,794.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,295 shares of company stock worth $557,392. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Materion Stock Performance

MTRN opened at $111.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Materion Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.56.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $431.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

