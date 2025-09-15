McAdam LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,297,564,000 after buying an additional 11,926,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,037,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $228.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

