Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc.

Strategic Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,095 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 6,633 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 704 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 5,617 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $509.90 on Monday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $510.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.62.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.54.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

