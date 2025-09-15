Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 505 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,711,004,000 after acquiring an additional 245,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,539,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,826,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $620,881,000 after purchasing an additional 111,128 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,391 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $360.59 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.25 and a 200-day moving average of $349.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

