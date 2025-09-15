Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 571 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $912,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $625.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.01 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $608.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.09.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.