Modern Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,044,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

