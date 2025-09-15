Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.8%

AMP stock opened at $497.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $515.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.73. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $396.14 and a one year high of $582.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. William Blair cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

