Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,769 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,456 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0%

CMCSA stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

