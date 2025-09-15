Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2%

NVO stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

