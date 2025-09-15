Modern Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7,562,075.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,138,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $21,211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 171,219 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 418,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 134,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,126,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VFH opened at $131.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average of $122.76. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $132.75.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

