Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Sold by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of MOH stock opened at $180.59 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $151.95 and a 1 year high of $365.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.44 and its 200-day moving average is $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

