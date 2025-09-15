Morgan Stanley Cuts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $16.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 0.94. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.85 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. Analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 8,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,791.20. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $110,809.62. Following the sale, the director owned 38,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,751.80. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,181 shares of company stock worth $1,107,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Freshworks by 367.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 92,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 72,337 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 104,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 28,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 292.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

