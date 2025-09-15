Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA Holdings Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in Murphy USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $390.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $345.23 and a one year high of $561.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.29.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,337,979.58. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

