New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Short Interest Update

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.5156 dividend. This is a boost from New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%.

