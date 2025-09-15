Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Bought by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $13,959,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 213.0% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nucor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Nucor Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $141.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.37. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

