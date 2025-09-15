NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,389 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,461 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.7% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,046,376. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock valued at $633,253,430. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $177.82 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.42 and a 200 day moving average of $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.