NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.4% of Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock valued at $633,253,430 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NVDA opened at $177.82 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.