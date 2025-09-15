Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Down 9.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 240.30 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 270.71 ($3.67). 15,986,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 8,031,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($4.07).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 400 to GBX 437 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 437.
Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.
