Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Down 9.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 240.30 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 270.71 ($3.67). 15,986,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 8,031,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($4.07).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 400 to GBX 437 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 437.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 318.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 283.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

