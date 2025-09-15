OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,538,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,525,000 after buying an additional 364,268 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,248,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,388,000 after buying an additional 846,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,573,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,258,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,824,000 after buying an additional 26,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,081,000 after buying an additional 137,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

