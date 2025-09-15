Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $19,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $20,053,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 41,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,325,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 63,383 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $144.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.71 and a 12 month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

