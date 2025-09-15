Old National Bancorp $ONB Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 17.67%.The firm had revenue of $633.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $24.00 price objective on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Get Our Latest Report on ONB

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.