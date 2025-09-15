Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Position Lowered by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 118.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 32.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 7.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $135.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.52.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $149.70.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

