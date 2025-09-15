Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 163,000 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 455,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Predictive Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Predictive Discovery stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Predictive Discovery has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

Predictive Discovery Company Profile

Predictive Discovery Limited explores for, identifies, and develops gold reserves in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Bankan Gold project, which covers an area of 356 square kilometers located in the north-east Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

