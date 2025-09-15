Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 163,000 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 455,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Predictive Discovery Price Performance
Shares of Predictive Discovery stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Predictive Discovery has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.34.
Predictive Discovery Company Profile
