Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $25.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.2857.
Several research firms recently commented on PINC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Premier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Premier from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Premier
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 140,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Premier Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of PINC stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. Premier has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $28.79.
Premier Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.82%.
About Premier
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
Read More
