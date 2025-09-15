PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.2222.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRCT shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

PRCT stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vega Investment Solutions increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% during the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,262.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

