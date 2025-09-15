ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF $SPXE Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $281,000. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF stock opened at $71.23 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23.

About ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Energy index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, excluding firms in the energy sector. SPXE was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

