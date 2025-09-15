Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Up 178.7% in August

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 924,300 shares, an increase of 178.7% from the August 15th total of 331,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of BGAOF stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Proximus has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

