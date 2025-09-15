PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in PTC were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Stock Down 0.9%

PTC stock opened at $205.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.57. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The business had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $233.00 target price on PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.