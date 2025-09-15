Quadrise (LON:QED) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.31 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Approximately 1,290,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,996,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.19 ($0.04).

Quadrise Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.97. The company has a market cap of £66.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,938.24 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quadrise news, insider Jason Miles sold 1,013,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4, for a total value of £40,521.96. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quadrise

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

