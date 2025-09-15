Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 912,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $19,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,772 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,369,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,373,000 after purchasing an additional 931,875 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE RF opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

