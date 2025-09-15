Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading 54.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) shot up 54.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12). 3,460,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,700% from the average session volume of 192,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

Renalytix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -72.91. The firm has a market cap of £29.48 million, a P/E ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.52.

About Renalytix

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The Company’s lead product is KidneyIntelX, which has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S.

