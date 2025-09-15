Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Tennant Company $TNC

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tennant were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Tennant by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tennant by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 272,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Tennant stock opened at $81.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tennant Company has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.33.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Tennant to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

